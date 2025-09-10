FNB Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend of $1.02 (OTC:FBIP)

FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share on Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 480.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th.
FNB Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of FNB Bancorp stock opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.20. FNB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $75.98 and a 12-month high of $85.00.
FNB Bancorp Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FNB Bancorp
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- CoreWeave and Madrigal’s Insider Trades Flash Bullish Signals
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- August’s Most Upgraded: 3 Stocks With +20 Price Target Increases
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Is Qualcomm Tesla’s Next Rival in Autonomous Driving?
Receive News & Ratings for FNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.