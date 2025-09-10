FNB Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend of $1.02 (OTC:FBIP)

FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIPGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share on Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 480.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th.

Shares of FNB Bancorp stock opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.20. FNB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $75.98 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

FNB Bancorp, Inc provides banking solutions. FNB Bancorp, Inc was founded in 1864 and is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

