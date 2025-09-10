American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF $TAXF Shares Sold by Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC

Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,104,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,351,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,480,000 after purchasing an additional 44,602 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 28,948 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,182,000.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.99. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $51.63.

About American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.