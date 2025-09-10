Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,693 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.4%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $297.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $290.56 and its 200 day moving average is $250.86. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $170.11 and a twelve month high of $302.98.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.