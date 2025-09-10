Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,744,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,252 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $96,723,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 588.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,079,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,106,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 4,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at $9,730,652.95. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.36. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $62.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.07%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

