Acorns Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,256 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Walmart by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.76.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $102.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,655 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $166,128.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 647,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,003,879.64. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $1,293,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 919,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,586,075.95. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,382 shares of company stock worth $11,718,441 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

