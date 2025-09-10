Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,365 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF $PPA

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,452,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,296,000 after buying an additional 17,921 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 499,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,207,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 279,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,594,000 after buying an additional 39,268 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11,555.0% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 273,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,881,000 after buying an additional 271,196 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 272,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,276,000 after buying an additional 53,759 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $146.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.52.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

