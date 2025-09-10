Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF $RSPT Shares Acquired by Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC

Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 176.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSPT. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of RSPT stock opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $42.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.