Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 11,881 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $28,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,031.19. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total transaction of $13,716,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,872 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,884.48. This represents a 41.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,560 shares of company stock worth $30,438,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $705.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $697.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $692.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 target price (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $725.10.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

