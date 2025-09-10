Acorns Advisers LLC Has $119 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Acorns Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,456,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,388 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $118,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 249.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,035.9% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3%

ESGD stock opened at $91.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.85 and a 200-day moving average of $86.34.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.6311 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

