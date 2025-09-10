Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Shares Up 19.4% – Should You Buy?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) traded up 19.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.17. 1,033,394 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 695,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.46. The stock has a market cap of C$148.70 million, a PE ratio of -117.00 and a beta of 2.18.

About Neptune Digital Assets

(Get Free Report)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.