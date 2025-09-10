Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Shares Up 19.4% – Here’s Why

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 19.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.17. 1,033,394 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 695,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$148.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.00 and a beta of 2.18.

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

