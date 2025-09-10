Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Shares Down 14.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) were down 14.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Approximately 367,760,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 493% from the average daily volume of 61,970,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.32 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.11. The stock has a market cap of £16.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.00 and a beta of 0.38.
Rockfire Resources Company Profile
Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rockfire Resources
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- CoreWeave and Madrigal’s Insider Trades Flash Bullish Signals
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- August’s Most Upgraded: 3 Stocks With +20 Price Target Increases
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Is Qualcomm Tesla’s Next Rival in Autonomous Driving?
Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.