Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN Position Increased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 822.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,559 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $39,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its stake in Eaton by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 2,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Eaton by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,785.70. This trade represents a 96.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.4%

Eaton stock opened at $347.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $399.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.85%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

