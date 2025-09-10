Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

WHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research lowered Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cactus from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 10,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $420,307.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,156.16. The trade was a 47.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Cactus by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Cactus by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cactus by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Cactus by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 57,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Cactus by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Stock Performance

Cactus stock opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $70.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $273.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.28 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 16.19%.Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Stories

