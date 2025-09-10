Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) versus Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Critical Review

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) and Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Canadian Solar and Principal Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Solar 2 3 2 0 2.00 Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 0.00

Canadian Solar presently has a consensus price target of $11.69, suggesting a potential upside of 5.90%. Given Canadian Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Canadian Solar is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Solar $5.99 billion 0.12 $36.05 million ($0.60) -18.40 Principal Solar N/A N/A -$400,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Canadian Solar and Principal Solar”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Canadian Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Canadian Solar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Principal Solar has a beta of 7.91, indicating that its share price is 691% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Solar and Principal Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Solar -0.12% -4.97% -1.40% Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Canadian Solar beats Principal Solar on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products. It offers standard solar modules and battery storage solutions; solar system kits, such as inverters, racking systems, and other accessories; power electronic products; and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, as well as operates battery energy storage projects. The Recurrent Energy segment engages in the development, construction, maintenance, and sale of solar power and battery storage projects; and operation of solar power plants; and sale of electricity. This segment provides operation and maintenance (O&M) services, including monitoring, inspections, repair, and replacement of plant equipment; and site management and administrative support services for solar projects, as well as asset management services. It has a fleet of solar and battery energy storage plants in operation with an aggregate capacity of approximately 1,005 MWp and 600 MWh. It serves distributors, system integrators, project developers, and installers/EPC companies, as well as utility companies or grid operators, public utilities, licensed suppliers, corporate offtakers, and commercial, industrial or government end users. It sells its products primarily under its Canadian Solar brand name. Canadian Solar Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Guelph, Canada.

About Principal Solar

(Get Free Report)

Principal Solar, Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on renewable energy and natural gas sectors. The company is headquartered in Dallas Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.