Head-To-Head Contrast: Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) & StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) and StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StealthGas has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Clean Energy Carriers and StealthGas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Clean Energy Carriers 55.58% 10.70% 3.53% StealthGas 35.16% 9.68% 8.52%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Clean Energy Carriers 0 1 1 0 2.50 StealthGas 0 0 0 0 0.00

Capital Clean Energy Carriers currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.93%. Given Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capital Clean Energy Carriers is more favorable than StealthGas.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capital Clean Energy Carriers and StealthGas”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Clean Energy Carriers $369.41 million 3.40 $193.63 million $3.19 6.74 StealthGas $167.26 million 1.66 $69.86 million $1.65 4.52

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than StealthGas. StealthGas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Clean Energy Carriers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of StealthGas shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of StealthGas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capital Clean Energy Carriers beats StealthGas on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Capital Product Partners L.P. and changed its name to Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. in August 2024. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Capital Maritime & Trading Corp.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals. It offers crude oil and natural gas. The company operates a fleet of 33 LPG carries, including six JV vessels. StealthGas Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

