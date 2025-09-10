Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $3.20 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Anchor Investment Management LLC cut its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.85.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

