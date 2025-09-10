Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) versus Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Financial Contrast

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Snail and Las Vegas Sands”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snail $84.47 million 0.39 $1.83 million ($0.46) -1.91 Las Vegas Sands $11.62 billion 3.19 $1.45 billion $1.98 27.27

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Las Vegas Sands has higher revenue and earnings than Snail. Snail is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Las Vegas Sands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.4% of Snail shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.2% of Snail shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Snail and Las Vegas Sands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snail -4.80% -1,183.47% 14.24% Las Vegas Sands 12.16% 55.37% 7.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Snail and Las Vegas Sands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snail 0 0 0 0 0.00 Las Vegas Sands 0 5 10 1 2.75

Las Vegas Sands has a consensus price target of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.28%. Given Las Vegas Sands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Las Vegas Sands is more favorable than Snail.

Risk and Volatility

Snail has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Las Vegas Sands has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Las Vegas Sands beats Snail on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snail

Snail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. Snail, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Olive Wood Global Development Limited.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company’s integrated resorts feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail malls, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

