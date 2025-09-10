Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.4%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $185.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.65. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $255.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Arete initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.90.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

