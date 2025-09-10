Ransom Advisory Ltd Invests $1.91 Million in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. MetLife comprises approximately 0.9% of Ransom Advisory Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in MetLife by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 0.9% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.4% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 38,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in MetLife by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 23,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average of $78.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $89.05.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 38.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

