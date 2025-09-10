Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH) Short Interest Down 22.5% in August

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 128,700 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the July 31st total of 166,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 223,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 223,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metalpha Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metalpha Technology during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metalpha Technology by 42.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Metalpha Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metalpha Technology during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Metalpha Technology Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of MATH stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. Metalpha Technology has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $4.17.

Metalpha Technology Company Profile

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in Hong Kong. The company offers digital asset-based wealth management services, which include issuing traditional financial and cryptocurrency derivative products to over-the-counter clients, providing crypto derivative market making services, and proprietary trading of digital assets and crypto derivative products; and securities advising and asset management services.

