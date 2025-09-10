Flaharty Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,606 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,101,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 4.6%

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $103.79 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $89.76 and a 52 week high of $108.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

