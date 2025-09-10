Focus Partners Wealth Has $481.92 Million Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,243,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639,870 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Focus Partners Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Focus Partners Wealth owned 4.47% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $481,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 164,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,995,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,549,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.73. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $46.26.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.