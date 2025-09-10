ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 337,700 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the July 31st total of 435,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,157,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,157,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of URTY opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $419.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 3.41. ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $68.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.86.

Get ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 by 548.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. URTY was launched on Feb 11, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.