Murata Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Murata Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 190,800 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the July 31st total of 143,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 655,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 655,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Murata Manufacturing Stock Performance

MRAAY opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. Murata Manufacturing has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Murata Manufacturing will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

Featured Stories

