Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF Shares Bought by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,316 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $148,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Pine Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Five Pine Wealth Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $207.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.68 and a fifty-two week high of $209.34.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.