21,112 Shares in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR Acquired by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,508,000. United Therapeutics comprises 2.5% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.62.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $403.80 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $266.98 and a one year high of $436.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.09 and a 200 day moving average of $306.29.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 40.36%.The firm had revenue of $798.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Giltner sold 3,036 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $879,225.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,613,606.40. The trade was a 13.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.64, for a total value of $9,396,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,181 shares of company stock valued at $35,537,239 over the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

