Glenview Trust co Increases Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in RTX were worth $16,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $151.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $161.26.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.78%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,624.80. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.