Ascent Group LLC Acquires 1,263 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $616,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1,537.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $289.00 price objective (up from $279.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 price objective (up from $282.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.15.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $273.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $291.69. The stock has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.72.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%.The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.