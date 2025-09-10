Aspen Investment Management Inc Trims Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Aspen Investment Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $361.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $353.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.94. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $308.84 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $296.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.27.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

