iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB Shares Sold by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $11,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,468,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $357.76 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.17 and a fifty-two week high of $358.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $349.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.85. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

