UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Purchases 63,566 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,397,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,566 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $685,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of ADI opened at $248.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $258.13.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Cfra Research lowered Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $260.00 price target on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.53.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,570. This trade represents a 16.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at $40,088,010.33. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,115 shares of company stock valued at $9,529,113 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

