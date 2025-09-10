Empowered Funds LLC Has $11.05 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,096 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $529,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 44.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,499,000 after buying an additional 2,638,815 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in PayPal by 124.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,497,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,206,000 after buying an additional 1,936,520 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $733,294,000 after buying an additional 1,798,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,164,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,279.68. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average is $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

