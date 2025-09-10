Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 43,635 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 86.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 43,635 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $361.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $308.84 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.