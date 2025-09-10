Woodline Partners LP Purchases Shares of 161,551 Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 161,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,580,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,570. This represents a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,115 shares of company stock valued at $9,529,113 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. Noble Financial raised shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.53.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $248.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

