Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.62 and last traded at $35.75, with a volume of 493177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAAS. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research cut Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 0.8%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.80%.The company had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 32.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 53.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 42.4% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 25.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

