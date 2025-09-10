Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 22034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.42 million. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 9.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

