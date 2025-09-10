Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $205.86 and last traded at $212.65, with a volume of 555265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $191.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Astera Labs from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Capmk cut Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Astera Labs from $104.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Astera Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.67 and a 200-day moving average of $100.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.54%.The business had revenue of $191.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Astera Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Astera Labs news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 91,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $16,780,337.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,170,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,377,638.27. The trade was a 4.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.42, for a total value of $4,014,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 97,351 shares in the company, valued at $17,369,365.42. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,832,489 shares of company stock worth $264,172,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 60,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 41,051 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Munro Partners acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,355,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Marex Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

