iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.79 and last traded at $50.74, with a volume of 481224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.45.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,828,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,303,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,819,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,043,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,608 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,999,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,470,000 after purchasing an additional 575,932 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,634,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,813 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,290,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,103,000 after acquiring an additional 28,793 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

