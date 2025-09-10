Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.34 and last traded at $31.33, with a volume of 3699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,789,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,320,000 after acquiring an additional 208,400 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,589,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,843,000 after purchasing an additional 101,983 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,359,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,264,000 after purchasing an additional 667,645 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,109,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,661,000 after purchasing an additional 968,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,908,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,873,000 after purchasing an additional 163,149 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

