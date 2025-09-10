Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.48 and last traded at $55.47, with a volume of 443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.40.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 148.4% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

