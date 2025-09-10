Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 7014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Skeena Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Skeena Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skeena Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 2,067.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

