iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.57 and last traded at $87.53, with a volume of 41629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.93.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.68.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.5599 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
