iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.57 and last traded at $87.53, with a volume of 41629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.93.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.5599 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAXJ. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finley Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Finley Financial LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 21,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

