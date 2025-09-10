Focus Partners Wealth Buys 27,166 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 291,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,166 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $95,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,204,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,386,626,000 after buying an additional 264,054 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,940,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,416,000 after buying an additional 312,878 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 43,447.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,730,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,239,000 after buying an additional 3,721,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,304,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,089,798,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,229,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,951,000 after buying an additional 268,300 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of CAT stock opened at $417.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $195.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $441.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Melius Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $500.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,653 shares of company stock worth $8,943,642. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

