Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 106,722 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 228,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,722 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,459.1% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.01. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $42.39.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.