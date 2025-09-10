UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Trims Holdings in NetEase, Inc. $NTES

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC cut its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,384,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 394,271 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned 0.85% of NetEase worth $554,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in NetEase by 1,415.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth $65,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 191.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth $110,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NTES opened at $143.90 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.85 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.66.

NetEase Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTES. Zacks Research lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays set a $120.00 target price on NetEase and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Arete Research raised NetEase to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

