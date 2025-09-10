Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 3,489 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $14,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 1,714.3% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 227.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at $54,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brinker International from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Brinker International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.59.

EAT stock opened at $155.86 on Wednesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $192.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.43 and its 200 day moving average is $156.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 211.86%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman sold 8,325 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $1,307,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,085. The trade was a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hochman sold 44,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $6,944,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 212,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,594,669.94. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

