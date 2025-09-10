Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $4.93 Million in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF $VBIL

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth $8,505,000. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,429,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,369,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,644,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,042,000.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF stock opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.40. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $75.64.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.2544 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

