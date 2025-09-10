Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF $GHTA

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF (BATS:GHTA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the quarter. Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF worth $12,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000.

Get Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF alerts:

Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF Stock Performance

BATS GHTA opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.56.

About Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF

The Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF (GHTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims for total return by allocating roughly 45\u002F55 in equities and fixed income ETFs globally. The fund can allocate up to 20% in futures contracts to hedge its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF (BATS:GHTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.