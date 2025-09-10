Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.90 Million in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 113,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,898,000. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Planning Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $58.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.442 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

